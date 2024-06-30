Three major investment companies that I can think of are Vanguard, Schwab, and Fidelity. Each of those have their own version of funds that track the S&P 500

As per Wikipedia the criteria for which companies are in the index are not strictly rule based. So presumably there is some time between when publishing and when the S&P committee decides which company should be added or removed from the fund. Seeing as "gobs" of money is invested in S&P 500 tracking funds (I didn't find the amount), when all of that money goes into a new company that is added to the index, that presumably should increase the value of the stock (purely by virtue of a lot of people trying to buy its stock). Similarly, companies that are removed should decrease in value.

Hypothetically, assuming I ignore insider trading rules (which I'm not sure even apply), if I get a hold of the new version of the index before it is published and buy stocks in all of the new companies, I can sell those stock immediately after the index is published for instant profit.

That probably isn't too realistic, since I assume that the S&P council try hard to avoid leaks. But, let's say that I'm vanguard and I have a super fast computer with super fast internet connection. I could be the first company to buy the new stocks after the S&P 500 is released, and then when schwab and fidelity try to buy their shares, they will have to buy them at a premium, and I can profit by seeing my stocks rise in value.

Am I understanding this correctly? If so, do these companies invest in a process to instantly buy/sell stocks right after the new version of the S&P 500 is published?