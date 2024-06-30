0

Having some issues trying to calculate the profitability of a given rental real estate investment.

Currently, I am using the following:

Property sell price - tax payable - sales fees - interest repayments - operating expenses + rental income - remaining principal on loan.

My question, should I also be deducting my initial deposit and any principal repayments to calculate the final profit of the investment?

1 Answer 1

0

Why wouldn't you include those; they're part of the cost of purchase...

Arguably you should also be considering the expected value of the property if/when you eventually sell it , since that's necessary to determine where your break-even point is in the investment.

As mentioned in other questions about rental properties, remember to count all the costs of maintenance and management, loss of income due to time spent empty between tenants, possible bad tenants, etc. It may not be legal to do all your own repairs, if there are licensing requirements for plumbing and electrical and so on and you don't have the proper certifications; check local laws.

Rental is very much a business; it has operating expenses in both cash and time (though you can trade those off by hiring someone else to manage the property; less work but less profit).

1
  • I'm wondering if it is double counting as the deposit and any principal repayments you make directly affects the amount of money that you need to pay out to the bank after selling the place.
    – zeekay
    Commented 2 mins ago

