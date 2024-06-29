So I’m based here in New Zealand. I would like to know how I could raise $1000 in a few hours? Sadly without notice I laid off yesterday. On top of that I suffer from depression and anxiety, due to losing my last year to Stage 4 lung Cancer. I need to raise the funds so I can buy some food and to help me till I find work. I’ve always wanted to work from home, but just haven’t been able to accomplish that yet. So please any ideas, tips would be much appreciated 🙂