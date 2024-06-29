I keep reading about this sudden drop in value on transferring a vehicle from new to used. I'd like to ask the validity of this, how do we know it to be true? Is this an actual phenomenon backed by publicly shared figures or something more like a myth, rule of thumb, or just simply case by case and anecdotal?

Just poring over this site we see statements like the following:

A new car loses about 30% of its value the second you drive it off the lot. source

Couple thousand when you drive off the lot and half that in 3-5 years source

This, along with the "Drive-off the lot depreciation"-factor is why my dad told me to always buy almost-new cars instead of brand-new. source

A brand-new car arguably loses a large percentage of its value the moment it leaves the dealer's lot. source

That's the same amount you would instantly lose on 2010 model after it leaves the dealership. source

BRAND new car loses thousands in price when it drives off the lot. source

A new car loses 15-20% of its value the second you drive it off the lot. source

Note that car (especially new one) is one of things that lose values very quickly - so you can't really go with "I'll buy it and see how it goes, and sell it if it is not working financially" - you'd easily lose 20-30% of the value the moment you buy it. source

Given that a car loses at the very least 10% (a very conservative estimate, usually much more) in the first few months of owning it source

But if you can show me some actual examples of people selling a year old car for virtually the same price as new, I'd be very impressed.. also very interested because that seems like a great deal for me. Might depend on the country, but it's certainly not the case in the US or Austria source

That sounds like a new-car price. If it is, you can kiss $4k-$5k of that price goodbye the moment you drive it off the lot. You'll pay the worst part of the depreciation on that vehicle. source

This answer gives the most context regarding justification for this, it basically boils down to risks from unknown history that apparently come with a steep hit accordingly:

Buying products (not just cars) new means you are getting a product straight from a trusted supply chain. Buying used, even nearly new, raises a whole bunch of questions about the item. Has it been abused in some way? does it have some hard to pin down problem? Has it been involved in some form of crime? are the manufacturers warranties/support packages fully transferable? You can try to answer these questions of course, but there is both a cost to answering them and an uncertainty in the quality of the answers. So in normal circumstances, used products, even nearly new ones, will trade at a significant discount over new products. source

But I'm curious about how people know this hit translates to thousands of dollars, and even 30% of the buy price of a car or any other percentage. How have these figures become part of our common knowledge and how can we verify any of this remains true?