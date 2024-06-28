0

I need to pay the UK home office with the debit card linked to my EU bank account. They gave me a payment slip to send by post, where to write my card number, exp, security code. I have two payment cards: one on which I have not activated the online payment option; the other where I have activated the online payment option, along with the mandatory Mastercard Identity Check/Verified by Visa (strong customer authentication). Would the first card work? Would the second card work?

Feel free to add suitable tags to this question, if I missed any.

Improve this question
New contributor
user324831 is a new contributor to this site. Take care in asking for clarification, commenting, and answering. Check out our Code of Conduct.
1
  • 1
    You should probably ask the bank?
    – littleadv
    Commented 18 mins ago

1 Answer 1

Reset to default
0

Payment by mail does not require authorizing electronic payment, so any valid card that can be run through the credit networks should work. The office is paying a bit more for handling cards without electronic confirmation (though they are probably asking for signature, right?) but that's their problem, not yours.

Improve this answer

You must log in to answer this question.

Not the answer you're looking for? Browse other questions tagged .