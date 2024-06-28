It is a cost, but it's not a cost in addition to the initial cost of the vehicle. It's a way of spreading the cost of the vehicle over time.

If you buy a car for $20k, you could think of the "cost" of that car as $20k and be done. Depreciation is not meaningful to you; any money you get back from selling the car is "a bonus".

Or, you could think of the cost of the car as an initial payment, with a plan to drive it for 5 years and then sell it for $8k (you have no control over either of those values, but conceptually it's what depreciation represents). You would then think of the cost as "$12k/60 months" or $200 per month. The actual change in value is not linear, but unless you plan to sell the car sooner, it doesn't really matter. Do you care if the car in your garage is worth $15k or $12k unless you plan to sell it?

Now, most people don't think of cars that way - they think of either a monthly payment, or the full payment if paying with cash, as the "cost". But depreciation is another way to think of the cost of owning a car.