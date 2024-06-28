When you buy an asset like a car or a house, the money you spend doesn't just disappear, it's traded for something that is (in theory) worth the same amount. If you buy a car for $10k, that transaction does not see you lose a worth of $10k, since you now own the car itself, which you could (in theory) sell to someone else for $10k. If after the first year of ownership the car would only sell for $8k, the car has cost you $2k that year - it didn't cost you $10k that year, since it still has $8k worth of value.

Depreciation is a way of tracking the actual value of the car over time. If you have some unique car that doesn't depreciate in value (which is exceedingly rare), the purchase price is actually not a cost of ownership, since when you ultimately sell the car for the same price you bought it, you will not have spent any money at all on the title. The purchase price isn't the cost of ownership directly, it's the purchase price minus what the car is worth.