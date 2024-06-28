I have a crazy renter for a property that I inherited. And this renter can only pay cash to me, and doesn't have a bank account, or smartphone, and is a little bit on the dumb side.

I was thinking of using Western Union to receive the rent from him by filling out the forms for him every month and mail it to him to drop off at the local western union along with his cash payment.

When I look at the western union money send form available at a western union location, I noticed there's an "optional service for sending" called "I want the money sent to a mobile" on the form where the landland could put his cellphone number?

Do anybody know how this option works? Do i still need to ask the renter for the "Money Transfer Control Number" over the phone?

Any advice would be appreciated.