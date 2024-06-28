I did a research internship in California in 2023 under a J-1 visa. Unaware of the fact that TurboTax is only for residents, I filed my taxes with TurboTax. I ended up getting a letter 5447C to confirm my identity, which made me realize I filed the taxes wrongly. So I mailed the correct 1040NR tax form in a 1040-X amendment.

The issue is that now, 5 months later, I got the refund deposited to my American bank account, which seems to imply they used the data from the original Form 1040, instead of the 1040NR/1040-X. The value of the refund is also higher than it should have been because of that.

So... now what? As I said, I already mailed the amended return (back in April) and it should have been received, according to the tracking number. So I'm not sure why they processed it using the old form instead. Should I send the 1040-X again, or what? And how would I return the extra cash they deposited?

This question seems to suggest I should have waited until the original refund was processed to then file the 1040-X, however, the 1040 was on hold due to Letter 5447C, so it did not make much sense to me.

I'd like to at least visit the US again in the future and I would prefer to not be in bad standing with the IRS, even as a non-resident :)