I lived in the US (New York) for 6 years and paid state and federal taxes. This was over 10 years ago. I could find my social security number from my card, but I cannot find any records of it.

I found this reference about social security numbers having precedence over ITINs, individual taxpayer identification numbers:

An ITIN, or Individual Taxpayer Identification Number, is a tax processing number only available for certain nonresident and resident aliens, their spouses, and dependents who cannot get a Social Security Number (SSN). It is a 9-digit number, beginning with the number "9", formatted like an SSN (NNN-NN-NNNN).

But I believe that I filed tax returns using a TIN, not an ITIN, because I had W-2 statements.

Do Taxpayer Identification Numbers expire after a number of years? If not, how can I find, from the IRS or another service, the TIN from the social security number?