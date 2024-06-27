0

I lived in the US (New York) for 6 years and paid state and federal taxes. This was over 10 years ago. I could find my social security number from my card, but I cannot find any records of it.

I found this reference about social security numbers having precedence over ITINs, individual taxpayer identification numbers:

An ITIN, or Individual Taxpayer Identification Number, is a tax processing number only available for certain nonresident and resident aliens, their spouses, and dependents who cannot get a Social Security Number (SSN). It is a 9-digit number, beginning with the number "9", formatted like an SSN (NNN-NN-NNNN).

But I believe that I filed tax returns using a TIN, not an ITIN, because I had W-2 statements.

Do Taxpayer Identification Numbers expire after a number of years? If not, how can I find, from the IRS or another service, the TIN from the social security number?

    What does "I could find my social security number from my card, but I cannot find any records of it" mean? If you have a social security card with a social security number, you would have used that to file taxes. What records are you looking for?
    – Justin Cave
    Commented 1 hour ago
  • I mean that I kept my social security card in my wallet, so I could easily find it, but the tax returns, after 10 years, got lost between moves and hard drives. By your comment, I understand that a resident alien would not get a TIN, but would use the SSN to file taxes?
    – emonigma
    Commented 58 mins ago
  • @emonigma If you had an employment authorization you'd be eligible (and required) to use SSN as your TIN. If you worked illegally and weren't eligible for SSN, then no-one knows what your TIN was at the time and it doesn't matter. Why do you need it now, anyway?
    – littleadv
    Commented 37 mins ago
  • @emonigma - Depending on what problem you are trying to solve, you can request a tax transcript from the IRS or view your earnings history on the Social Security site.
    – Justin Cave
    Commented 8 mins ago

Normally, unless you are a business or have raised an identity theft complaint, your individual TIN is your SSN.

Which is not great in these days of large databases being broken into, but back in the days when punchcard sorting was still a major database manipulation tool it seemed convenient to use the number already assigned to each individual, and no politician wants to be the one signing the bill (legal or financial) to improve it.

