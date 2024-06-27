I run a solo gaming international business from India. People purchase gaming virtual products in GBP (Pounds) through my website hosted on "Tebex" which charges Sales Tax, Gateway Fee & Platform Fee for providing me the Website. After the taxes, the remaining money is converted to USD and sent to my Indian PayPal Business Account. Within a day or two, PayPal converts the USD amount into INR and transfers it to my bank account. What's the tax system for that?
What's the tax system for foreign money earned in India through an international gaming business?
Asked
Modified today
Viewed 2 times
New contributor
Add a comment |