To answer the question, it would probably depend on how the question or application is phrased. My guess is that it's phrased in a way to get your current income (which is what they want), in which case you could not put future income that has not been earned yet. Otherwise, it could be considered fraud which would be a crime in most countries.

However...

Why not just wait until you actually start the job and then you don't have a problem? You shouldn't be using the cards until you can pay them off anyway - that's how you get into a debt spiral, constantly paying off your previous month's spending and never having anything left over.

At worst you can apply with your current income (if any) and then add your actual income once you get the job to try and get better credit terms.

Don't get into the habit of spending money you don't have yet.