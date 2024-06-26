just looking for some advice in regards to a legal/ethical scenario.

So the scenario is that my brother and I are planning on getting into an property investment adventure (duplex build). However, we each have different financial roles - I will be providing the cashflow to maintain the mortgage during the build and until we find tenants (and any other legal costs) and he will provide the deposit via the equity he has in his current us. We each can’t do the role of the other - I don’t have a deposit and he doesn’t have cashflow.

We are wondering what would be the fair financial compensation that we can each receive. Is it a straight 50/50 meaning we each get one duplex at the end of the build.

Here is where it gets a bit messy, in the case of the mortgage being negatively geared, I am the only able party to pay the extra each week. Do I continue to pay the mortgage until it reaches the equal amount of his deposit and then we can evenly split the duplex 50/50 and he takes on half of the extra payments too?

I hope this makes sense guys, we would like to get it legally written up just to avoid any messy scenarios in the future.

Also, its not about a complete justified return on our investments - we are both equally ok with one or the other slightly benefiting. Just the general gist of what are rightful returns should be?

Thank you again guys