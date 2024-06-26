I am curious, how the total value of an invoice is calculated. Let's say that we have the following invoice:

Now, there are 2 ways to do this, that I can imagine.

First method: You add the tax to the unit price, round it up to cents, and then multiply per quantity

1. $10 * 1,1396 = 11.396 2. Rounds up to a unit price of $11.40 3. $11.40 * 2 = $22.80

Second method You multiply unit price per quantity, then apply tax, and then round up to cents

1. $10 * 2 = $20 2. $20 * 1.1396 = 22.792 3. Rounds down to $22.79

What is the way that it is actually done, when calculating invoice totals?