I am curious, how the total value of an invoice is calculated. Let's say that we have the following invoice:

enter image description here

Now, there are 2 ways to do this, that I can imagine.

First method: You add the tax to the unit price, round it up to cents, and then multiply per quantity

1. $10 * 1,1396 = 11.396 
2. Rounds up to a unit price of $11.40
3. $11.40 * 2 = $22.80

Second method You multiply unit price per quantity, then apply tax, and then round up to cents

1. $10 * 2 = $20
2. $20 * 1.1396 = 22.792
3. Rounds down to $22.79

What is the way that it is actually done, when calculating invoice totals?

3
  • 2
    This will depend on the location. The national/state/local government tells the merchant how to calculate it.
    – mhoran_psprep
    Commented 1 hour ago
  • 3
    Does this answer your question? Sales tax calculation algorithm
    – mhoran_psprep
    Commented 1 hour ago
  • 1
    Third method - calculate the tax as a percentage, round it up, and add it to the subtotal.
    – D Stanley
    Commented 1 hour ago

