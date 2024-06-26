Context: In the UK. We recently touched another car on the road, resulting in a minor scratch on our car. We were responsible and told this to the insurance. The car is small and old (low value).

Then this happened: We get a call by the insurance to say that the car was deemed a total loss (based on photos), as the cost of repair was deemed higher than the estimated market value of the car. They demanded to know where the car was so they could have it collected for salvage.

We were a bit caught off guard and wanted to know what could be done to retain the car, as (apart from the scratches) it is fine. The insurance person said that in this case they needed an immediate MOT certification within 2 weeks, otherwise the car would be sold for salvage. We now got the MOT passed - it was not due yet so this is additional cost.

The insurance then said it would pay the market value of the car minus some deductions (=settlement amount) rather than paying for repairs - because for some reason they seemed to think the repairs would be more expensive than the car (which is false). They said we can keep the car now AND the settlement amount.

Question 1: Can insurance companies just take away cars like they implied? They really wanted to know where it was without asking for permission.

Question 2: Now with this settlement payment (they confirmed the amount in writing, so we assume they will pay), are there implications such as: Can they still take away the car later? Will they pay in case of future damages?

Question 3: This behavior by the insurance to pay more than the cost of repair seems odd. Is this common or why are they doing this?

Question 4: Should we switch insurance companies? The way they put us under pressure was not at all nice.