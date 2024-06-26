Does that mean as soon as I buy, the strike price is met and I could immediately exercise the contract?

Technically yes, but you will lose money.

(I know I wouldn't want to since the break even price would be higher if the seller knows how to charge premiums)

You are not negotiating the price with one seller. You are participating in an auction with many sellers. There are enough sellers that know how to set the price that you will not find any "easy money" options. If you find an option that's $20 in the money (e.g. an $80 call on a $100 stock), that option will cost you at least $20. There is no free lunch.