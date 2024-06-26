Full disclosure, I am an old white guy. However, my ancestors did not participate in the US slave trade as all immigrated to the US well after Juneteenth.

There is a new book out that outlines the facts of black households hold about .15 for every dollar that white households hold (both median and mean). There is an article here that is terribly written and is really an ad for selecting a financial planner. However, the embedded video is an interview with the authors that claim to be apolitical and is insightful.

There were two claims by the authors that I think are simply untrue. First a solution must involve government. False. Government will screw it up and a perfect example is Bill Clinton easing loan requirements that led to a housing crisis that is still playing out today.

Second is that inheritance plays a major role. Very few households inherit significant wealth as show by other studies, and this problem would be quickly solved if the average black household had wealth. If anything, it is more of a minor symptom then a cause.

So on this site, are some really smart people with money. What can be done to close this gap? With all the noise out there, that only leads to further poverty (i.e. crypto, forex, zero down real estate) how does one reach a group that does not look exactly like us? How can we educate that the best way to get rich is to do so slowly?