Full disclosure, I am an old white guy. However, my ancestors did not participate in the US slave trade as all immigrated to the US well after Juneteenth.

There is a new book out that outlines the facts of black households hold about .15 for every dollar that white households hold (both median and mean). There is an article here that is terribly written and is really an ad for selecting a financial planner. However, the embedded video is an interview with the authors that claim to be apolitical and is insightful.

There were two claims by the authors that I think are simply untrue. First a solution must involve government. False. Government will screw it up and a perfect example is Bill Clinton easing loan requirements that led to a housing crisis that is still playing out today.

Second is that inheritance plays a major role. Very few households inherit significant wealth as show by other studies, and this problem would be quickly solved if the average black household had wealth. If anything, it is more of a minor symptom then a cause.

So on this site, are some really smart people with money. What can be done to close this gap? With all the noise out there, that only leads to further poverty (i.e. crypto, forex, zero down real estate) how does one reach a group that does not look exactly like us? How can we educate that the best way to get rich is to do so slowly?

    This is probably to going to be closed as out if scope. Stack Exchange focuses on specific answers for individual questions (essentially, the things you'd want a FAQ document for), and this stack focuses on individual personal finance; brainstorming on how to change an economy isn't really a good git here. There is an Economics stack which might be closer to what you're looking for, but even there this might be considered too much an opinion/discussion question. Important issue, but not a great fit for Stack Exchange's mode of operation. Try Reddit or similar?
    – keshlam
    Commented 23 mins ago

