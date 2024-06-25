The question is just what the title says.

Why it might be so: Assume statements are provided monthly. The amount owing on the statement date may include a certain amount of interest. Paying the total amount shown on the statement, on the due date, would seem to constitute "payment in full" but the interest charge was probably not projected to the due date, which is some number of days after the statement date. Rather the interest charge is likely to be calculated as of the statement date. That means paying the amount shown on the statement on the due date leaves a debt outstanding and that debt incurs interest. If the same practice is followed each month, an interest charge will appear on each statement until the time comes that for the most recent period the accrued interest is a fraction of a cent that rounds to zero.

Aside: If this is true, then the advice commonly given that people should try to pay "in full" on or before the due date, is actually incomplete. It should say that if you incurred some interest charge, perhaps because you decided to take a cash advance which incurs interest (unlike purchases), you should estimate the amount of daily interest and try to pay it immediately rather than to wait for the monthly statement. Furthermore if you do have a statement in hand and it shows an interest charge, ignore the due date shown on the statement and try to pay sooner. Payment "in full" might only seem to be in full.