I recently learned a bit about double-entry bookkeeping and although I believe I understood the how I didn't really understand the why. At first it seems to me that splitting each account into debit and credit is only necessary if one wants to avoid using negative numbers. And indeed one of the reasons for developing double-entry bookkeeping seemed to be the avoidance of negative numbers, see https://www.jstor.org/stable/2490577 . Nowadays with computers these kind of "tricks" to simplify calculations seem to be completely unnecessary.

Another important part of double entry bookkeeping is that every event is recorded in two accounts. Now I can understand that in former times this might have been useful to detect errors and if recorded in a second book it gave you a physical backup of your accounting history. But in modern databases one strives to have a single point/table of truth to avoid inconsistencies and synchronization problems. Normally one uses single tables and then can generate different views of the data, e.g a view sorted by assets and another view sorted by liabilities and equity. There is no need to have two different physical tables of the same event anymore.

So why do we still use double-entry bookkeeping in the age of computers? Is it only a matter of habit? Or are there deeper reasons for it? And if so why don't we use e.g. triple-entry bookkeeping or quadruple-entry bookkeeping?