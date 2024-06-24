1

I recently learned a bit about double-entry bookkeeping and although I believe I understood the how I didn't really understand the why. At first it seems to me that splitting each account into debit and credit is only necessary if one wants to avoid using negative numbers. And indeed one of the reasons for developing double-entry bookkeeping seemed to be the avoidance of negative numbers, see https://www.jstor.org/stable/2490577 . Nowadays with computers these kind of "tricks" to simplify calculations seem to be completely unnecessary.

Another important part of double entry bookkeeping is that every event is recorded in two accounts. Now I can understand that in former times this might have been useful to detect errors and if recorded in a second book it gave you a physical backup of your accounting history. But in modern databases one strives to have a single point/table of truth to avoid inconsistencies and synchronization problems. Normally one uses single tables and then can generate different views of the data, e.g a view sorted by assets and another view sorted by liabilities and equity. There is no need to have two different physical tables of the same event anymore.

So why do we still use double-entry bookkeeping in the age of computers? Is it only a matter of habit? Or are there deeper reasons for it? And if so why don't we use e.g. triple-entry bookkeeping or quadruple-entry bookkeeping?

For personal finance most people don't use, and had never used, double-entry accounting.

For commercial/professional accounting it is important because we want to ensure that every transaction has a source and a destination. Money doesn't just magically appear or disappear. Money only moves between accounts. So the double in the double entry means that the entry includes two accounts: credit account (to which the money is credited, goes to), and debit account (from which the money comes, debited).

Computers make it easier, but otherwise have nothing to do with that. Double-entry booking systems existed long before computers.

  • And persist, computerized. GnuCash is double-entry in its core and in its user interface; it just simplifies entering the data and saved you from having to do the math.
    – keshlam
    Commented 21 mins ago
Both of your assumptions regarding the purpose of dual-entry bookkeeping (avoiding negative numbers and having "backups") are false, and it renders much of the rest of your question irrelevant.

Financial accounting is all about balance. For every transaction in one part of the ledger there is an offsetting transaction in another part. When you buy something with cash, cash goes down and something else (e.g. "inventory") goes up. Before computers, this was done by literally having two (or more) lines in a journal entry to show these off setting transactions.

Would accounting be done differently if computers existed when these concepts were developed? Possibly, but having computers just makes all of these calculations easier - it does not necessarily eliminate the need for the concept in general.

Double-entry accounting is easier than ever in the age of computing because accounting software helps automate the ledger entries and ensures they stay in balance.

It's the "balance" part that that is important -- dual entry is balanced. (Triple entry would not be balanced, if that were a thing.

This method is still incredibly useful in the modern age (or any age) because double-entry enforces the "accounting equation", where the value of a business can be calculated when assets = liabilities + equity. For the books to remain in balance, every change in one account must match with a corresponding change in another account.

Balancing the books is also a way to ensure that accounting errors are minimized. If the sum of all debits does not equal the sum of all credits, then an error has occurred.

