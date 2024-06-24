I came to Berlin to work in April 2024. But due to personal reasons I am going back to London. In this time I have collected 3 salaries and my total salary after tax is approx 5500 Euros which is like 53 days of work. I decided to leave job early and was not able to arrange a German bank account in that time. Since my salary is under allowance limit I guess I am eligible for tax refund? But because I was paid salary in my UK bank account will I still be able to apply for tax return?