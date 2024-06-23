I am an electrical engineering consultant (self employed) helping a client develop an accessory for Electric Vehicles. I need to have an EV to reverse engineer some of the protocols, and to test prototypes on. It would be used for some amount of business related driving, but it would also be used for normal stuff (getting kids to school, groceries, etc.) and I'd want to keep it when the product development is complete (though there may be future products that use it as well).

For development so far I've used borrowed cars and rentals, which isn't ideal.

Since my primary business reason for buying the car would not be driving it, but testing on it, does that change anything for writing it off? For example, if I was buying some other machine to reverse engineer, car stuff wouldn't even be relevant. But I realize I am muddying things by driving it.

If I can write it off, how much can I write off? It sounds like cars have to be written off over the course of several years. Does that apply here as well? (If I had my way, I'd love to write the whole thing off this year.)

I'm not looking for specifics, just trying to see if I can justify the purchase, and whether I can reasonably use some of the money I have set aside for taxes to cover the cost. Thanks!