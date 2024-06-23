So this is all very confusing to me I don’t understand the difference and what I need. I am a 48 year cold female of average health. One dependent child. Trust age is offering me 20k whole life for $47 mo . I keep seeing people say term is better and to invest the difference. What does that mean exactly ,How do I invest? Is this a good idea for my situation? Also I have a 401k which doesn’t have much since I just started it last year, is a 401k enough? Does it replace life insurance? I am not at all good at finance so I need this explained to me in laymans terms please.
See LOTS of past discussion. While life is just term life plus a monthly investment plan that you have no control over. Unless you are unable to make yourself save for retirement any other way, you will probably do better buying term life and investing the money directly in a basic index fund strategy.– keshlamCommented 9 mins ago
