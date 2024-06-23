So this is all very confusing to me I don’t understand the difference and what I need. I am a 48 year cold female of average health. One dependent child. Trust age is offering me 20k whole life for $47 mo . I keep seeing people say term is better and to invest the difference. What does that mean exactly ,How do I invest? Is this a good idea for my situation? Also I have a 401k which doesn’t have much since I just started it last year, is a 401k enough? Does it replace life insurance? I am not at all good at finance so I need this explained to me in laymans terms please.