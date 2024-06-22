"Fair" is not something that we are likely to be able to quantify. In the US right now (June 2024), banks would charge something like 36% annual interest on a credit card cash advance. That works out to ~3%/ month or $60 if your friend pays you back in a month. If your friend is coming to you because he has had issues with credit in the past, that gives you some compensation for the risk that your friend never pays you back. It probably doesn't give you enough compensation for that risk-- personal loans to friends are particularly likely to not be paid back because the lender allows the borrower to slide in the name of friendship.

But suggesting a credit card-like interest rate to a friend because of the risk that you aren't paid back on time (or at all) is tough for most people. Usually, one comes to a friend for a loan in the hopes that the friend will charge a much lower rate than a credit card. Your friend might find 12% (roughly the current rate for an unsecured personal loan from a bank to someone with exceptional credit) or 7% (roughly the rate of a mortgage loan secured by a home) to be "fair". If you charge less than 5.06% (the current IRS applicable federal rate (AFR)), you would technically owe taxes on the imputed interest even if you never received it (though no one is going to come after you for a few dollars of imputed interest income).

Unfortunately, it is very very likely that the rate that would be considered "fair" in terms of compensating you for the actual risk you are taking with your money is likely to be much higher than the rate that your friend would consider "fair" as a borrower. That's why the general advice when lending money to a friend (or relative) is to only lend money that you're OK never getting back. If you do get repaid, consider it a bonus.