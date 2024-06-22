not super sure if this is the right place to ask the question, but I recently added $1 to my apple account balance as a test.

I originally thought nothing would happen, or it would tell me something is wrong with my payment methods.

Why? Because I only have one payment method, which is a Visa gift card. This gift card is basically empty if not completely, to the point where it gets declined no matter how small the price.

It might be important to note that I had previously added my debit card, (which I can't access the transaction history of because of technical difficulties) but I completely removed the payment method a long time ago. There's no trace on my apple account that it ever existed.

So back to me adding $1 to my apple account balance. I did this a couple days ago, through the apple app store. Although my Visa gift card always gets declined, (when purchasing things directly from the source online, like Robux from Roblox or tissues from Amazon) and my debit card had long since been erased from my apple ID, the transfer actually went through.

This leaves me wondering, "where did that $1 come from?" The reason why I'm so concerned is because even though I can't check my debit card history, I know that the money in it is $0.00 on the dot. I don't want a crazy overdraft fee over this simple test. Any ideas would be much appreciated.