When I find a product I want to buy, I do a Google search for it and prices come up automatically at the top. Only recently, these are usually half of the expected price, so I have been getting a little excited...but, then I click through and find a much higher price.

Sometimes shipping (at an unreasonably high cost) needs to be added - OK.

Sometimes the model number is different (or the version is older) - OK.

Sometimes the Google price includes a special "Welcome Deal" (only for new AliExpress customers, at most about $10 off of a $100 item, so not big) - OK.

Sometimes the price is just different - WHY? This seems to be something new since I don't recall it happening from before 2023. I also am only seeing it with AliExpress items. Below are example snapshots, of a Google search (only the Amazon price stayed the same upon clicking, but it lead to the wrong model number), and of $38.57 becoming $69.14! The top Google prices are basically all wrong, and almost by a factor of 2!

I wonder if the AliExpress store is advertising the unusually low price for maybe a few minutes, when it knows Google is caching prices, and then raises the price back to normal (maybe I could snipe the low price, beating the seller at its own game, if I monitored prices constantly?).



GOOGLE RESULTS:

Google Search



CLICKING THE FIRST AD:

AliExpress

    I’m voting to close this question because it is a question about SEO. SEO is a huge business, and manipulating search engine results is an art. It's a game of cat and mouse, once the engines catch up they'll find another way. This is not relevant to personal finance (the results are, but how the sausage is made - not really).
    – littleadv
    Commented 31 mins ago
  • @littleadv If there is a way to get the low prices (the sniping I mentioned), an answer here would be important for personal finance.
    – bobuhito
    Commented 24 mins ago
  • It is highly unlikely that you could take advantage of those prices if the sites are manipulating the results. It is easy enough for a site to know that requests are coming from Google-- the user agent and IP address tell you that. They could certainly put a low price on the page in that case but then have it show up as the correct price in the shopping cart since Google doesn't try to buy items. If that is a thing that stores are doing, there is inevitably a team at Google working to prevent that from happening and both sides are trying to outsmart the other.
    – Justin Cave
    Commented 1 min ago

