When I find a product I want to buy, I do a Google search for it and prices come up automatically at the top. Only recently, these are usually half of the expected price, so I have been getting a little excited...but, then I click through and find a much higher price.

Sometimes shipping (at an unreasonably high cost) needs to be added - OK.

Sometimes the model number is different (or the version is older) - OK.

Sometimes the Google price includes a special "Welcome Deal" (only for new AliExpress customers, at most about $10 off of a $100 item, so not big) - OK.

Sometimes the price is just different - WHY? This seems to be something new since I don't recall it happening from before 2023. I also am only seeing it with AliExpress items. Below are example snapshots, of a Google search (only the Amazon price stayed the same upon clicking, but it lead to the wrong model number), and of $38.57 becoming $69.14! The top Google prices are basically all wrong, and almost by a factor of 2!

I wonder if the AliExpress store is advertising the unusually low price for maybe a few minutes, when it knows Google is caching prices, and then raises the price back to normal (maybe I could snipe the low price, beating the seller at its own game, if I monitored prices constantly?).

GOOGLE RESULTS:

CLICKING THE FIRST AD: