I read the following from here:

When it comes to risk, low-priced stocks possess high risk compared to high-priced stocks. The primary reason for low-priced stocks being highly risky is they are traded infrequently. They have been actively present in the stock market for a long time but may be performing poorly. Hence they are available to investors at a low price. Due to this, it increases their risk factor. On the other hand, high-priced stocks are less risky due to their reputation and market capitalization. Hence they are considered safe for investment. Volatility means fluctuating the average price of the stock. The low-priced stocks are cheaper, and hence they are considered highly volatile. Naturally, they have higher to fall rapidly in price because they rise and fall in a short span and frequently. Hence, investors looking for security and stable stocks don’t prefer low-priced stocks.

Is it true? Does price correlate strongly with volatility and trading-frequency? Does it apply to ETFs and mutual funds?

I also found this article of relevance. It seems to agree with the sentiment, but if you observe the chart the standard deviation (volatility) for stocks below $2.50 is dramatic, while above that price is tampered down.