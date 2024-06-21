Lets says I made $10,000 net capital gain on stocks if I sell now. This is net Long term.

Lets say US federal tax rate is 20% on capital gain.

But I have $4,000 carry over losses from previous years (on my schedule A). The tax person told me the federal will first remove the $4,000 carry over losses once I sell, so I only have to pay 20% taxes on $6,000 and not on $10,000.

This is all fine and clear to me.

Now my question is on state capital gain tax. Let say the state have 10% tax on capital gain.

Do I pay the 10% on the $10,000 or on the $6,000 after the federal have removed the carry over losses?

This is what is not clear to me and the tax person was not clear when I asked them.

I am assuming I have to pay state capital gain on the $6,000 and not on the original $10,000 but not able to find any confirmation on this.

I have no other income. Retired. So only income will be the selling of the stock. My state has high capital gain tax rate, so important for me to know which amount I will be taxed on. The one before carry over losses are removed from or the amount after (as with the federal taxes case).

ps. The state is Minnesota. I assumed all states have same rules.