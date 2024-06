Credit reporting agencies are required to comply with consumer privacy laws. Some of them, like TransUnion, do so transparently. They report they had 275 deletion requests, of which all 275 they obliged.

What happens to these 275 people which TransUnion now has no data of whatsoever.

I assume bankruptcy persists as they must link into the civil proceedings which are public 3rd party (government) information? Is it ever advantageous to request full deletion and rebuild from scratch?