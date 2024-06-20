current plan will not let me transfer the loan, and will also no longer allow me to make payments against it....so it IS going to default and there seems to be nothing I can do.

You can pay it off, obviously, defaulting would be very expensive tax wise.

Can I borrow money to pay off the current plan (from my HELOC), move all the funds, then take out a new loan from the new plan to pay off the HELOC?

You can definitely do the first part (borrowing from HELOC to pay off the 401k loan to avoid the tax hit).

Re the second part it depends on the new plan documents and what it allows. Since you're setting it up - you can confirm what they say and what they allow. Here's the IRS FAQ on what plans need to consider with regards to loans.

Do I have to wait until after sept of 2024 to take out a loan from the new plan?

Not if your plan doesn't require that.