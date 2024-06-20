My wife is working part time earning under £800 a month and paying taxes in Japan on her income. She lives in the UK though, I believe there's a tax agreement with Japan to prevent double taxation. Does she need to do anything over here? She's worked for this company for 6 months now, I'm beginning to get concerned we're missing something here.
Japanese citizen living in the UK, pays tax in Japan, do they need to pay tax in the UK too? Double tax?
Asked
Modified today
Viewed 8 times
New contributor
