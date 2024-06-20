0

My wife is working part time earning under £800 a month and paying taxes in Japan on her income. She lives in the UK though, I believe there's a tax agreement with Japan to prevent double taxation. Does she need to do anything over here? She's worked for this company for 6 months now, I'm beginning to get concerned we're missing something here.

