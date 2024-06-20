If person A gives person B a gift, then there is no tax liability, of any kind to person B. However, person A may have to file a gift tax return and maybe a generation skipping tax return.

So if your parents give you 1/3 of a house worth 400K and it is a completed gift then they are required to file a gift tax return also known as form 709. It is unlikely that they will have to pay any gift tax, depending on what kind of gifts they have given in the past, but it will generate an add back. That means, that it may result in paying estate tax when they die.

By the way, if you gift an appreciated asset to somebody you do not get a cost basis reset but if you inherit it, you do. Hence, it might be better for you and your parents to wait until after they die for you to inherit the house.