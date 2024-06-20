Suppose an investor owns 100 shares of the XYZ stock in a qualified covered call position. He is also short puts on the XYZ stock. All of this is down outside of an retirement accounts. He has an unrealized gain on the calls on the XYZ stock and an unrealized loss on the puts. He then buys back the puts realizing the loss. The gain on the XYZ calls is bigger than the loss on the XYZ puts. I claim he cannot take the loss on his income tax return.

Would that still be true if the stock and the short call position was inside an IRA?