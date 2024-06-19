If I make an investment in a private farm project, let's say livestock farming, how should I record the income?
Let's say most of the livestock on the farm are sold after a few months, generating a "profit". If I choose to take the profit but allow the principal to roll over, then is this a simple capital gain for Schedule D? If I instead choose to allow the entire investment to roll over, then was any gain realized at this point?
Extra detail:
- I do not operate a farm.
- I am not a partner in any business.
- The farm is not incorporated.
- A contract is signed, laying out the terms of the investment.