As I understand it, fixed-rate callable bonds are often structured in such a manner that if the bond is not called on its first call date, the bond becomes a floating variable bond.

This, I imagine, is a mechanism meant to ensure that these bonds are indeed called even if interest rates rise, as then so do the coupons that the issuer has to pay.

But what if interest rates FALL instead? Then the issuer will have to pay less coupons, and so might decide to not call after all.

So how does this "mechanism" help at all to ensure that it is called? It seems to be a null-sum game.