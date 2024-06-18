I am trying to calculate the after-tax yield to maturity (YTM) of a discount bond using Excel's standard functions. For a discount bond, I can use the YIELD function to get the pre-tax YTM, which I can use to get the after-tax YTM using the ATY formula: YTM*(1-Tax Rate).

However, this only works when the principal and interest payments are taxed at the same rate. There are situations where the principal is taxed at the capital gains rate and the interest is taxed as ordinary income.

I can manually calculate the after tax principal and interest payments for each period, sum them, and then use the internal rate of return function (IRR) to manually calculate the after tax YTM, but this is tedious and specific to every bond's payment schedule.

Is there a way (using Excel's standard functions) to do the above? One route I am exploring is separately calculating YTM for principal and interest and doing a weighted sum, but I have not been able to correctly calculate a total after-tax YTM.