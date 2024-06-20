A man I have been talking to online for a few months wants me to link our bank accounts. He said his account was hacked and is froze while the bank is investigating it. Meanwhile he needs to send child support for his daughter and is unable to do so. He wants me to link my bank account with his so he can transfer me the money from his savings account and I can send it to his daughter. Is this a scam? I've never met this man but have face timed him a few times. It's hard to know who to trust.
401: Child support is not sent to the child, it's sent to the parent who has custody of the child. 2: If linking his account to yours enables him to bypass the bank's restrictions on his account (unlikely), then he could do the same with his ex to send money to her for "child support". There is no child. You're being asked to be money launderer / mule.– brhansCommented yesterday
70"It's hard to know who to trust". It's pretty simple - if anyone on the internet is asking for your bank information, do not trust them.– Nuclear HoagieCommented yesterday
44If you ever think "Am I getting scammed?", assume yes.– Tim SparklesCommented yesterday
29The site should have a bot that answers "yes" whenever someone asks something along the lines of 'is this a scam'?– JimmyJamesCommented yesterday
12@NuclearHoagie This kind of thing happens IRL too. The list of people you should have access to your bank account or link accounts with is very short. Typically: no one. Maybe: spouse, one of your adult children. I can't think of anything else.– JimmyJamesCommented yesterday
Yes, this is a scam. The payment to you will bounce, and the money you sent to the 'daughter' will be long gone.
This seems to be a near-duplicate of the following scam:
3Alternatively, depending on how exactly these bank accounts are "linked", he might try to simply drain all the money from OP's account into his own.– MJ713Commented 14 hours ago
How does this request make any sense? "My bank account is frozen and I can't send money to my daughter, but let me send money to you, and you can send money to my daughter." If his account is frozen how is able to send money to you?
Unfortunately this is a very obvious scam, possibly a variant of "pig butchering", where criminals spend months setting the hook, and then empty bank accounts.
Don't have any more contact with this person.
I have seen this same topic "Have I been scammed" dozens of times now, and every single time, it's an obvious scam.
The first thing that clues you into there being a scam in play, is the suspicion of there being a scam. If you have to ask that question, the question is undoubtably yes.
Again, your first instinct that there is a scam that is going on is good. Follow it and distance yourself from the scam. If you wish to know more, the other answers have information about how this particular scam works. Getting you to ignore your instincts to trust someone you don't really know is how a scam artist works. Always ask yourself:
- Why should I trust this person?
- Do I really know this person to give them my information or my money?
- Do they really need this information to do what I want them to do?
These questions will help ground you in reality and break the spell that a scam artist tries to weave.
5There are some "Is this a scam" questions where the answer is no.– gerritCommented 22 hours ago
Even assuming that it is not scam, you have another reason to not trust the person:
Their account has been hacked.
Do you really want to trust someone who most likely has problems with securing access to theirs banking? Or even giving them access to your resources?
Wow, do you really need to ask? Of course this is a scam. Under no circumstances should you do this. If he actually wanted to send money to his "daughter" he can use Zell or Western Union.