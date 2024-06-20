I have seen this same topic "Have I been scammed" dozens of times now, and every single time, it's an obvious scam.

The first thing that clues you into there being a scam in play, is the suspicion of there being a scam. If you have to ask that question, the question is undoubtably yes.

Just a quick list of similar topics asking if they are being scammed.

Again, your first instinct that there is a scam that is going on is good. Follow it and distance yourself from the scam. If you wish to know more, the other answers have information about how this particular scam works. Getting you to ignore your instincts to trust someone you don't really know is how a scam artist works. Always ask yourself:

Why should I trust this person?

Do I really know this person to give them my information or my money?

Do they really need this information to do what I want them to do?

These questions will help ground you in reality and break the spell that a scam artist tries to weave.