How does this request make any sense? "My bank account is frozen and I can't send money to my daughter, but let me send money to you, and you can send money to my daughter." If his account is frozen how is able to send money to you?

Unfortunately this is a very obvious scam, possibly a variant of "pig butchering", where criminals spend months setting the hook, and then empty bank accounts.

Don't have any more contact with this person.