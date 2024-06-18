0

A man I have been talking to online for a few months wants me to link our bank accounts. He said his account was hacked and is froze while the bank is investigating it. Meanwhile he needs to send child support for his daughter and is unable to do so. He wants me to link my bank account with his so he can transfer me the money from his savings account and I can send it to his daughter. Is this a scam? I've never met this man but have face timed him a few times. It's hard to know who to trust.

Yes, this is a scam. The payment to you will bounce, and the money you sent to the 'daughter' will be long gone.

This seems to be a near-duplicate of the following scam:

Offer to send me 5000 and then send 4000 to his daughter

How does this request make any sense? "My bank account is frozen and I can't send money to my daughter, but let me send money to you, and you can send money to my daughter." If his account is frozen how is able to send money to you?

Unfortunately this is a very obvious scam, possibly a variant of "pig butchering", where criminals spend months setting the hook, and then empty bank accounts.

Don't have any more contact with this person.

