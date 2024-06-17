My husband accidentally gave CVS cashier his Citibank card. Within seconds he realized and gave the cashier a different card. She said she credited the Citi card. We hadn’t used the Citi card in years so I didn’t expect a bill. Long story short, even though CVS did not receive payment from them, they refuse to stop billing me for over $600 because of the time frame. What recourse do we have? We are still being charged.