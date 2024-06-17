0
  • Over 20 years ago my parents gifted me 50% ownership of their home. There was no exchange of money.
  • They now want to sell the house and downsize.
  • We live in California, they've owned the house for 35 years, and there will be over $1.2M in net gains.
  • I do not live in the home and do not want any of the sale revenue.
  • I want to gift my ownership portion back to them.
  • The escrow office says I can sign a quitclaim deed same day as the close of escrow, and that this is done often. My tax accountant friend disagrees and says it will look like we're trying to reduce our tax burden.
  • I'm not trying to avoid taxes. I consider the house theirs and they want to downsize without causing a financial burden on me. I've never received any investment income from the property. I have a separate home which is my primary residence.
  • The new home will be held in trust and I will be one of two beneficiaries. The current home is not in a trust.
  • My parents are both seniors.

Can this be done, as the escrow office describes? Shouldn't I be able to file this as a gift with the IRS? Thank you.

Improve this question
New contributor
JD0314 is a new contributor to this site. Take care in asking for clarification, commenting, and answering. Check out our Code of Conduct.
3
  • Why did they gift you half of the home 20 years ago? I haven't researched this for an answer (as such leaving just as a comment), but it seems that determination that you are gifting your ownership stake for purpose of reducing taxes, may be impacted by why it was gifted to you in the first place. If the gifting done at that time also achieved some financial gain to your parents (through taxes or whatever), then perhaps this might be viewed as never having been "gifted" at all, since you later "gifted" it back. Just a thought.
    – Grade 'Eh' Bacon
    Commented 1 hour ago
  • You said in the question "I've never received any investment income from the property." was it ever a rental property?
    – mhoran_psprep
    Commented 50 mins ago
  • Your tax accountant is right, this is fishy.
    – littleadv
    Commented 6 mins ago

0

Reset to default

You must log in to answer this question.

Browse other questions tagged .