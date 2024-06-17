Over 20 years ago my parents gifted me 50% ownership of their home. There was no exchange of money.

They now want to sell the house and downsize.

We live in California, they've owned the house for 35 years, and there will be over $1.2M in net gains.

I do not live in the home and do not want any of the sale revenue.

I want to gift my ownership portion back to them.

The escrow office says I can sign a quitclaim deed same day as the close of escrow, and that this is done often. My tax accountant friend disagrees and says it will look like we're trying to reduce our tax burden.

I'm not trying to avoid taxes. I consider the house theirs and they want to downsize without causing a financial burden on me. I've never received any investment income from the property. I have a separate home which is my primary residence.

The new home will be held in trust and I will be one of two beneficiaries. The current home is not in a trust.

My parents are both seniors.

Can this be done, as the escrow office describes? Shouldn't I be able to file this as a gift with the IRS? Thank you.