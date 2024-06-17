I have a bunch of old checks from my job which I've already cashed into my checking account (online). Is there any tax reason (USA) or otherwise that I shouldn't just shred them?
2 Answers
Usually banks will tell you during the online deposit process for how long they want you to keep them. Generally between 7 anc 60 days is my experience, depending on the bank used.
You don't need to keep them beyond that unless it's for your own needs.
The checks themselves are not relevant at all for tax reasons. For taxes you would use the W-2 that the employer send you after the tax year is over.
The only reason to keep them is if you want to keep a record of what was actually scanned for some reason (e.g. the bank messes up, the employer disputes the check, etc.)