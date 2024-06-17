Recently I've submitted the online credit inquiry form from the dealer after finalizing the car (online). I visited the dealer and because of some reason (car interior) i didnt buy the car. When i checked on the day of submitting the credit inquiry form, saw one credit check. But later i saw another credit check as well which brought the credit score down significantly. Since there is no transaction/purchase, how should i get the credit score corrected? Disputing the activity from an option from credit history site would help to fix?