I wonder how the leverage (not the price) of an option changes over time and why so quickly? Naively speaking, I think of an option as the possibility to buy a stock at a certain price. If an option has a leverage of 5, I assume, I simply have the possibility to buy 5 stocks of the underlying at a certain price. So if I execute the option, I make money as follows:
- win = 5 x (cur_price - buy_price).
As a concrete example, 2 days ago, I went short on Tesla, because I figured the debate about Musk's pay package should lead to a lower price.
I bought this option from Unicredit:
- Stock price at the time: ca. 190$
- Leverage ca. 10
- Strike price: ca. 205$
- No expiration date (I've heard this is mostly the case for European options)
Luckily, Tesla's stock price declined by 5% and the option's price rose by ca. 48%.
Now looking at it today, the leverage as shown on the option product page is only 6.46.
My questions are:
- Why did the leverage change at all?
- Why did the leverage fall by 30% in only 2 days?
- How can I invest in a stock for say a year with a constant leverage?
I would be grateful for an intuition as well as math. Thanks for your help!