I wonder how the leverage (not the price) of an option changes over time and why so quickly? Naively speaking, I think of an option as the possibility to buy a stock at a certain price. If an option has a leverage of 5, I assume, I simply have the possibility to buy 5 stocks of the underlying at a certain price. So if I execute the option, I make money as follows:

win = 5 x (cur_price - buy_price).

As a concrete example, 2 days ago, I went short on Tesla, because I figured the debate about Musk's pay package should lead to a lower price.

I bought this option from Unicredit:

Stock price at the time: ca. 190$

Leverage ca. 10

Strike price: ca. 205$

No expiration date (I've heard this is mostly the case for European options)

Luckily, Tesla's stock price declined by 5% and the option's price rose by ca. 48%.

Now looking at it today, the leverage as shown on the option product page is only 6.46.

My questions are:

Why did the leverage change at all? Why did the leverage fall by 30% in only 2 days? How can I invest in a stock for say a year with a constant leverage?

I would be grateful for an intuition as well as math. Thanks for your help!