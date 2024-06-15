Near the end of the comedy The Jerk (1979), a character explains how their family got rich:
All I did was take the money you sent home and embarked on a periodic investment, in a no-load mutual fund.
What is the joke here?
The joke contrasts a low risk investment strategy with an extremely high risk strategy. The modern equivalent would be "He leveraged his ass deep into Bitcoin and GameStop futures."
The low risk strategy:
The high-risk strategy: