I have been doing statistical analysis of a single security, the S&P 500 futures ETF e-mini, using only past history, i.e. technical forecasts. To my great surprise I have come up with a strategy based on these forecasts which back tests well and appears to perform almost exactly the same in out-of-sample testing. Given that there is nothing the least bit unusual about the components from which my forecasts and trading strategy were built -- indeed, I deliberately constructed it from pieces that are well known and extremely simple -- my prior assumption was that this is impossible. Such a strategy should have been found and arbitraged away. And perhaps that is true. I plan on trying to trade this strategy as soon as I can automate it, I hope in the next few weeks. I should quickly learn if there are important costs I missed.

Should it be true that I do not promptly lose my shirt, this would lead me to become much more interested in forecasting in general and also in alternative approaches to making money by trading on a forecast. I am looking for strategies that become more profitable as the quality of my forecasts improves. Options, maybe? Thoughts welcome.

But if this experiment succeeds, I would like to buy a great deal of data inexpensively. I am looking for a long history -- more than five years -- of OHLC data. Daily if I can get a time stamp on the High and Low, otherwise hourly, for as many stocks, and perhaps other securities (I am interested in precious metals and oil, spot and futures, and in Forex trading. Initially I am interested in these as macroeconomic predictors, though I may ultimately want to trade these as well.) as I can afford. I do not expect to get this for free, but I am an amateur and completely inexperienced, and until I have established that I can make money doing this, I do want it as cheaply as possible. This time around I want to start going past the univariate time series approach, so along with the price history I also want a history pf the usual indicators of the same length. For starters, all the info in the 10-k's and 10-Q's, preferably cut up into individual performance indicators and reassembled into time series.

I imagine many of you have spent a lot of time looking for the best value in the purchase of data. I would like anything that anyone can tell me of what they have learned about this -- your favorite and least favorite sources, mistakes to avoid, whatever you think might be useful to a babe in the woods like myself. Thanks! I look forward to hearing from y'all.