You want to dispute this debt as it is not yours. Are you 100% sure the email is regarding the same debt? If so (do not click links in the email), call the debt collector directly, and ask for them to provide proof of debt. Say something like "I received an email regarding a debt to please send me a written notice to my . DO NOT give them any personal info. If the debt is real (they are not scamming) then they should already have all your personal info.

Then, you want to go to wherever you viewed your credit report and dispute the debt with something like "this debt does not belong to me". As Ben Voigt said in his comment, do not dispute the dates, amounts, or any other details of the debt as that may give legitimacy to their claims. It would not hurt to go to annualcreditreport.com and get your full credit report to make sure you have all the details.

As long as you are proactive with the debt collector and credit reporter this should be figured out relatively quickly. It is up to the debt collector to prove that you owe that debt but if you don't work with them then it will continue to travel through the chain.