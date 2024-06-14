My husband has a debt collection agency that keeps calling him, daily, asking for him by his first and middle name (not his last name). Last year he was in an accident and went to the ER. When he was there, the hospital staff entered all of his information incorrectly including his name, address, and insurance. We never saw a bill from the hospital. We reached out to the hospital about the bill after three months and discovered the error. It took multiple phone calls to even get our information corrected and get the insurance corrected and billed. Now this collection agency keeps calling. When we try to ask what the debt is they say it is from the hospital name but refuses to talk to us about any details because my husband will not say his last name is his middle name. We have asked for them to validate the debt if they would verify the address, but, again, they refuse and hang up on us, and call back the next day asking for the wrong name. We do not want this affecting his credit score, but I feel we should have some rights to get this taken care of, especially if we already paid the hospital in full and this was something that never even was properly billed to our health insurance. They are harassing him and calling him on his cellphone everyday, which I have told this debt collector it is a cell phone and that is against consumer rights. And they hung up on me and called back the next day anyways. Any help would be greatly appreciated.