I'm thinking of moving some of my savings to Europe. What banks /countries should I be looking into if I care about the following:
- Being able to open a checking and / or a brokerage account as a non-citizen of that country.
- Having cash deposits safe with some form of government insurance similar to FDIC is the U.S.
- Being able to invest in low expense index funds (e.g. SP500)
- Would be nice if there was also a certain level of privacy so that if third parties try to get detail on my accounts, etc. they would need a court order.