I'm thinking of moving some of my savings to Europe. What banks /countries should I be looking into if I care about the following:

Being able to open a checking and / or a brokerage account as a non-citizen of that country. Having cash deposits safe with some form of government insurance similar to FDIC is the U.S. Being able to invest in low expense index funds (e.g. SP500) Would be nice if there was also a certain level of privacy so that if third parties try to get detail on my accounts, etc. they would need a court order.