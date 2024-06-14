I’m still waiting for my fix return for 2022. I’ve texted hmrc, they told me that they sent money, but I didn’t received anything.
I’ve wrote to monede customer service, and they told me that money may be at intermediary bank.
Does someone else met this problem before? I’ll be very grateful if you’ll give me an advice
