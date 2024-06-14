I invested in bandhan elss fund in 2022 and claimed in ITR, next year I again invest in same fund as it had good return but I did not claim it in ITR deduction as I opted for new tax regime and it was profitable for me that time.
Now can I sell the nav which I bought in 2023 before maturity ?
Issues here -
Maturity of fund is three year but that's only applicable when you are claiming income tax deduction on it, otherwise it's just a regular fund and you can redeem it at any time subjective to exit load.
As redemption follows fifo rules these can be treated as nav bought in 2022 and as they are not yet matured I might subject to income taxes.
Is there any advantage keeping this fund so that I can claim it in next year ITR assuming I might shift to old regime.