I am taking out a loan to pay for a medical expenditure that is a qualified medical expense. The loan is one of the 0% for 2 years, so naturally I'd like to keep the money in HSA earning interest as much as possible. Can I then use my HSA card to pay the monthly principal payments? There will be a balloon principal after 2 years that I'd pay before the ridiculously high interest would take affect.
The HSA is already open when the medical expense is incurred. I know that's a requirement. I just can't tell if I am allowed to use HSA to pay off the loan. Part of the strategy here is also that my HSA account doesn't have enough to cover the expense at this time, but I'll continue to contribute over the next 2 years though my employer. So it stretches out the medical expense and avoids some taxes if this is legal.